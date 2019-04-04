I remember three years ago when I first had the confidence to switch my camera from Auto mode to manual. I was terrified.

What if I missed my shot?

What if I couldn’t change my settings as fast as my kids could run away from me?

And I still had that little doubt inside of me asking if there really would be a positive difference in my photos when I shot manual mode versus Auto. I knew that everyone told me I needed to make the switch…but my camera seemed pretty smart!

If you are feeling the same fear and apprehension I felt when I made the switch, I am here to help! Maybe you are just getting started with your camera or perhaps you are someone who is pretty confident shooting in other ‘Auto modes.’ But if you aren’t using your camera in manual mode, you likely aren’t taking advantage of all your camera has to offer.

Let’s explore what it means to shoot in manual mode and how it can make your photos better together.