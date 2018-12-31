Why YOU should start a 365 photography project this year

In the world of photography projects, it’s the big one: The 365 Project. It means that you commit to shooting, editing, and sharing at least one photograph every day for an entire year.

Does that sound like a lot? It is! But there are good reasons that photographers keep going back to this project over and over (and it isn’t because we like to torture ourselves!).

The 365 Project may be difficult, but the payoff is always big. These are some of our favorite reasons for committing to taking a picture every day this year.