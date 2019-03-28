New babies are small and snuggly. Toddlers are adventurous and adorable. Little kids are fun and cute. Preteens and teens…well, they are moody and kind of difficult.

I have noticed a trend among photographers. The trend is that we stop documenting the kids when they get ‘too big’. The years of easily taking darling pictures comes to an end. Chubby fingers are replaced by awkward, lanky limbs.

And beyond the challenge of waning “cuteness,” we will likely find ourselves battling for photos in the first place! I can promise you that at some point, your child is going to roll her eyes and groan, “Don’t take my picture!” Or your teen could be like my son and say, “Don’t put that on the internet.” And you are often going to have to respect those boundaries.

But moments worth documenting don’t stop when our kids no longer need us to tie their shoe laces. The teenage years come with plenty of photo-worthy milestones and as a mom and photographer, I don’t want to miss them!

So, we have to figure out how to balance all of the challenges of photographing this age group. How do we honor their wishes while still capturing what matters? How do we create work we love when our subjects aren’t twirling in fields or wildflowers or blowing bubbles? And most importantly, how do we honor all of the amazingness that is this time in our kids’ lives with our photos?

As I navigate photographing my own older kids, I have learned some lessons for keeping boundaries while still documenting my family in a way that is true to me. Today I am sharing these lessons with you so that you, too, can photograph your teenagers with the love they deserve.