Perhaps you just found a shiny new DSLR under the Christmas tree. Maybe your family invested in a nice camera so that you can document all the ages and stages of your kids. Or maybe you have finally decided to really learn how to use that fancy camera that’s been sitting in a box since last year.

However you found yourself with that new piece of equipment, we are so excited for you! Photography is the foundation of who we are at Clickin Moms and we just love it when someone discovers the joy of taking pictures.

We also know how overwhelming it can be when you get that new camera in your hands. There are so many buttons, so many menus, a whole new language to learn, and that’s before you even take the first picture!

But don’t worry, we are here to help. Follow these simple steps and you will be well on your way to using that camera confidently.