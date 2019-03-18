Golden Hour. Magic Hour. Whatever name you call it, this time of day is universally loved by photographers.

Even if you are not a photographer, there is no denying the brilliance of this special window of the day. I have been there time and time again and every time I am bedazzled by the light. It leaves us spellbound as it transforms and infuses even the the unlikeliest of subjects and into sublime works of art.

As photographers we are natural lovers of light. Photography at its core is “light drawing.” And so it is no surprise that when the light is consistently beautiful, we get a little excited!

But what is Golden Hour? And what makes it so darn good ?! Let’s explore this phenomenon together and see how it can add a little magic to our photographs.