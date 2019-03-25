It was 2012. I had a brand new DSLR camera. And I was ready to take beautiful pictures of my kids.
Except when I went to take those photos, nothing was turning out as I had hoped. My pictures were blurry (and not in the background like I wanted them to be!). They were often too dark. They didn’t look anything like the photos I saw from other people’s fancy cameras. And I was frustrated!
Luckily, I followed a photographer on social media who mentioned Clickin Moms in one of her posts. She talked about what a great place it was to learn and how friendly and talented everyone was. I became a member that same day and it quite literally changed my life.
Ever since, I have been urging anyone who wants to take better pictures to join Clickin Moms. It is truly the best place to learn and grow in this craft and it gets better every single day.
So today, I am sharing with all of you how Clickin Moms changed me and my photography and why it continues to be an important part of my world.
Finding community
There aren’t a lot of people in my day-to-day life who understand why I get excited about a new lens. I don’t have a lot of friends who understand how good it feels to “nail a shot.” Most people aren’t going to be able to relate to hours spent editing or how amazing it is to find good light.
But at Clickin Moms? EVERYONE gets it! When I share a picture or session that I am excited about, I can share it and know that there is a whole community to be excited with me.
And when I need someone to tell me that I should definitely buy that new camera bag I have been eyeing? My Clickin Moms community pulls through (this totally happened last month!).
Photography can be a pretty isolating venture. Clickin Moms makes it so that I don’t have to be alone because I have thousands of friends who get it right here!
Getting the answers I need
Those first pictures I took with a DSLR? They weren’t so great. And I had no idea how to make them better.
One of the best things about Clickin Moms is that when I have a question, there are thousands of photographers who have answers! All I have to do is share what is perplexing me on the forum and everyone can weigh-in.
This was a huge help as I was figuring out how to take better pictures. If I couldn’t find a tutorial on the subject I needed, I could make a quick post and there was always someone there to help. Whether it be a question on which lens to buy next or how to pose a family, there is always someone ready to help at Clickin Moms!
Receiving helpful critique
I will be honest. When I first joined Clickin Moms, the LAST thing I wanted to do was have my photos critiqued. I saw all of the work from so many talented artists and I was pretty sure that they were going to shout, “You’re terrible!” and kick me out of the club.
And you know what? There are places where this could have very well happened!
Luckily, Clickin Moms is not that place. Critiques here are kind and encouraging.
That is not to say that they don’t point out areas for improvement (because that wouldn’t be helpful, either!). Rather, Clickin Moms critiques praise you for what you are doing right while showing you how you can be better.
When I finally mustered up the courage to put my work out there, I found that critiques were one of my favorite aspects of the forum! They motivated me to take my work to the next level and I received invaluable advice as to how to make my photographs look the way I wanted them to look.
I never felt beaten-up by critiques at Clickin Moms. Instead, I felt empowered.
Learning from the best in the business
My photography heroes? Most of them are Clickin Moms members! And that means that I have access to artists who are creating work that inspires me and who can help me create work that is inspired.
Even better, these photographers are sharing tutorials all the time. I am constantly learning from their lessons and am always amazed by the tips and tricks they share.
When I want to learn something specific, I can go to the tutorial forum and find lessons divided by topic. Whether I am seeking advice on basic shooting techniques, trying to hone my Photoshop skills, or wanting to grow my business, I can easily find tutorials that meet my needs.
The best part is that if I need clarification on anything in the tutorial, I can just ask! I get to interact with rockstar photographers and learn from them in a friendly environments…it’s truly amazing!
Staying motivated
There are days when I don’t feel like taking pictures. Heck, there are months where I have trouble finding the inspiration to pick-up my camera!
Not only am I able to commiserate with other Clickin Moms when I hit these creative ruts, but I am able to find ways to get through them and overcome them.
Whether it be the monthly forum photo contest, our annual Clickin Walk, any number of community shooting projects, or the yearly Photo Hunt, Clickin Moms always has something going on to nudge me toward my camera again. These simple motivations can make all the difference in creating work I love.
Incredible diversity
At Clickin Moms, there are photographers in just about every photographic genre. We have experts in portraiture, street photography, macro, landscape, wedding, and wildlife. Our community is made of photographers who have been in business for years and others who are lifelong hobbyists.
This means that no matter what I want to photograph, there are people at Clickin Moms who are available to teach and inspire me. I am always finding myself exposed to new kinds of work and that keeps me excited by the possibilities of what I can capture with my camera and motivated to keep learning and growing.
And it’s just the beginning
I have been a member of the Clickin Moms community for nearly seven years and I can say with confidence that the best parts of my photography journey are still ahead.
Photography is an industry where there is always something to learn. There’s always new gear and technology on the horizon. There’s always a new shooting technique to master. And that isn’t going to stop anytime soon!
And with Clickin Moms, I have a community to navigate this ever-changing craft alongside me and help me as my own artistic interests evolve. It continues to be my primary source of professional education. Clickin Moms is my home for advice and guidance.
Even more, this group of photographers has become my support system and I have had the most beautiful friendships form in this place. I know I am so lucky to be a part of this community and I love nothing more than watching it grow.
