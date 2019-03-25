It was 2012. I had a brand new DSLR camera. And I was ready to take beautiful pictures of my kids.

Except when I went to take those photos, nothing was turning out as I had hoped. My pictures were blurry (and not in the background like I wanted them to be!). They were often too dark. They didn’t look anything like the photos I saw from other people’s fancy cameras. And I was frustrated!

Luckily, I followed a photographer on social media who mentioned Clickin Moms in one of her posts. She talked about what a great place it was to learn and how friendly and talented everyone was. I became a member that same day and it quite literally changed my life.

Ever since, I have been urging anyone who wants to take better pictures to join Clickin Moms. It is truly the best place to learn and grow in this craft and it gets better every single day.

So today, I am sharing with all of you how Clickin Moms changed me and my photography and why it continues to be an important part of my world.