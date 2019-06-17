Photography has always been a passion of mine.

When I was younger, I took photography classes at the local recreation center with my dad. Every weekend we’d check out photography books from the library and pore over them together.

I have always had a camera in my hand. I have strived to be the memory keeper of the family, making photo books of every vacation and trying to capture all of the important moments.

But as an adult, it never even occurred to me that I could pursue photography as not just a hobby but also as a career. All I knew of professional photographers were people who had gone to art school to study fashion photography. “Professional” in my mind meant elaborate studio setups and modeled shoots for magazines.

I figured that since I did not have a degree in photography that being a professional was out of reach. I was a full-time mom with 3 kids in tow and going back to school full time wasn’t an option.

And then a simple Google search led me to Clickin Moms. And suddenly, a whole new world opened up.

In just four years, Clickin Moms has redefined for me what it means to be a photographer. These are the ways that this community has been instrumental in my own photography journey and how I see it impacting the lives of members from around the world.