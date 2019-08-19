A rough start

Fast forward to 2012, about six months after my son was born, when I bought my first DSLR camera. It was a Canon T3 Rebel. I was so proud of taking that first step of owning something that was mine.

At that time, all I could think to myself was, “I have a fancy DSLR now and I spent good money on it. I should be able to take great photos!” I had no idea how much learning and practice was required to actually implement and start taking semi decent photographs of my family!

My DSLR was there as I took many photos of my little boy as he grew. But those pictures were mostly snapshots (and a bit cringe-worthy when I look back at them now!)

Even though I had the best intentions to learn it all, I had no idea what I was doing. I watched many YouTube videos trying to self learn while juggling a full time job and a newborn. I found myself perpetually frustrated. The thought that I would never be good enough to do this started to creep in.

As a last feeble attempt, I enrolled myself in an in-person camera class. However, even that truly never worked out and I ended up more confused than before.

Everything seemed like ‘rocket science’ to me. Why was it so hard to understand exposure? Why were all my shots blurry? Nothing made sense! I had no friends who shared my interest in photography during those years and no mentor to ask all of the questions I had. And so my DSLR just stayed in my closet collecting dust.