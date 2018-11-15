What is Auto ISO and when should you use it?

Setting-up Auto ISO

It’s important to note that turning on Auto ISO isn’t like switching your camera over to auto mode. You still need to choose your settings carefully for the situation and make choices that will help you achieve your vision.

Choose your shutter speed and aperture. Choose a shutter speed and aperture that fit your situation.

Do you need to freeze motion or blur it? Do you need a wide depth of field, or a nice background blur? Take these variables into account as you adjust your settings.

Set your metering mode. Metering is extremely important with Auto ISO because it controls how your camera will make decisions about the ISO value. You should choose the metering mode you would use if you were shooting fully manual.

Personally, I tend to use spot metering for backlit images and matrix metering for full sun.

Adjust your exposure compensation dial. This is especially important if you intentionally under- or overexpose your images. Exposure compensation tells your camera how bright to make the image. You want it to match how you would normally meter.

I tend to keep exposure compensation dialed down a notch or two when shooting with Auto ISO. I don’t mind some grain in my photos and would much rather have to brighten the photo a bit in post than deal with blown highlights. However, that is a personal preference so just be sure to shoot in a way that matches YOUR style.

Choose your maximum ISO value. Your maximum ISO value might vary based on your setting and the purpose for your photos.

I like grain and don’t like artificial light. So in my personal photos I’ll often let the ISO go as high as 12800. If I’m shooting for clients, I try to keep ISO under 3200 to keep that noise under control.

You’ll also want to keep the lighting situation in mind when setting the max ISO value. If you set the ISO threshold at 3200 but don’t have a good amount of light to work with, your photos may end up underexposed or out of focus from having to compensate using a too slow shutter speed and/or too wide aperture.