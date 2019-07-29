Do you ever wonder how your favorite professional photographers get their photos to look so polished, consistent, and…well…professional? A lot of the time the styles you like so much are the result of editing and post-processing techniques.
Today, we have asked five of our favorite pros to share their favorite editing tricks. They have created videos just for you so you can see how they make the changes that make their photos great.
So get your notebooks, pens, and editing software out so that you can follow along as these amazing artists show you how to take your photography to the next level!
Mickie DeVries
Mickie DeVries resides in West Michigan close to the beauty of the Lake Michigan shoreline. She is married to her husband Luke, has two children and survives daily on Diet Coke. Mickie’s work is centered around documenting her children, and she also teaches Unlocking the Magic of Photoshop through Click Photo School.
Kate Luber
Kate Luber is a Clickin Moms Mentor and a Central Oklahoma portrait and lifestyle photographer. Kate’s primary passion is capturing her two young daughters’ childhood in magical ways. From the everyday moments to styled portraits, Kate infuses fun and humor with a dash of drama into her images. By day, you’ll find Kate working full-time in the banking industry and surviving on Diet Coke, sushi, and chocolate.
Jyotsna Bhamidipati
Jyotsna is a mom and an electrical engineer based out in Sacramento, California. While engineering has been her background, photography is her creative outlet and passion. Having lived in and traveled to multiple countries, she loves nature and traveling. She is a lover of light and seeks to capture the everyday beauty around her through her lens. She also has a part time photography business and focuses on capturing genuine emotions and connections between families and couples. She is also the author of “Capturing Mood: A four step process for evoking character in your photographs.”
D’Ann Boal
D’Ann McCormick Boal of Smitten & Swoon Photography specializes in newborn, child, and family photography. She lives in Colorado with her husband and two children where she spends her days photographing all the love from their little farm next to the mountains.
Megan Arndt
Megan is a family and newborn photographer in the suburbs of Chicago. She is a mother to 4 young boys, a world traveler, and a chaser of light. When she’s not behind her camera, you can find her in the kitchen, reading a good book, or running around after her boys.
