Do you ever wonder how your favorite professional photographers get their photos to look so polished, consistent, and…well…professional? A lot of the time the styles you like so much are the result of editing and post-processing techniques.

Today, we have asked five of our favorite pros to share their favorite editing tricks. They have created videos just for you so you can see how they make the changes that make their photos great.

So get your notebooks, pens, and editing software out so that you can follow along as these amazing artists show you how to take your photography to the next level!

Mickie DeVries resides in West Michigan close to the beauty of the Lake Michigan shoreline. She is married to her husband Luke, has two children and survives daily on Diet Coke. Mickie’s work is centered around documenting her children, and she also teaches Unlocking the Magic of Photoshop through Click Photo School.