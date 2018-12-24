Using Lightroom Profiles to find your editing style

Have you ever found yourself wanting to try new editing techniques? But then you open your editing software and realize you have no idea where to start?

I have good news! You don’t have to spend a ton of extra money on presets and actions. In 2018, Adobe made some major changes to their Camera Profiles (now simply called Profiles). This handy little feature is all you need to start experimenting with your editing.

If you have never heard of or used Profiles, you are not alone. It used to be buried in a hard-to-find menu where no one would ever find it! However, now this feature is right at the top in the Basic panel so that it’s easy to find and access.

Simply go to the “Profiles” menus at the top of the Basic panel. Then click on the “Browse” option. Here is where you will find a treasure trove of premade styles that you can easily apply to your images.

In this quick video I will walk you through accessing the Profiles menu: