How to use Instagram stories to promote your brand

Remember the days when Snapchat was the go-to spot for those fun 24-hour video shares? Yeah, me neither! That’s because Instagram swooped in with their own version called Instagram stories and all but wiped Snapchat off the map.

At first, many were offended and outraged by Instagram’s blatant copying. But now that it’s been here a while, it’s safe to say that most of us have embraced stories. Combined with the image-fueled Instagram feed, Instagram stories has become an awesome feature and useful tool for those of us who use the platform for business and promotional purposes.

Integrating the feature into the already existing app is appealing because now users don’t have to leave the app to have access to that content.

So why is Instagram stories so great? Because it provides an opportunity for you, as a brand, to show your users (comprised of possible leads) the individual behind the curated feed.

Stories gives you the opportunity to connect with your followers and give them a peek into who you are beyond your more polished business ventures.

Here are some of the ways you can use your Instagram stories to share more of yourself behind the brand.