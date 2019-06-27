Do you remember doing scavenger hunts as a kid? I have vivid memories of running around my neighborhood looking for seemingly random and useless objects that, when found, brought me so much joy.

That is what photography is for me today. Every day, I feel joy from driving, walking, or biking around where I live and finding hidden treasures that help me make beautiful photographs.

It can turn daily life into a little game. Grocery shopping, visits to the park, school drop-off, and even filling up the car with gas become opportunities to find interesting places to take pictures of my girls.

I find myself looking for color, texture, lines, repetition, light, framing, and negative space. The more unexpected the location, the greater the sense of accomplishment I feel. My favorite images are ones where I find beauty in a spot most people would have walked right past.

For the past few years, I have searched for distinctive photo backdrops within my life as a suburban, stay-at-home mother. My favorites may surprise you! Today I am sharing some creative and effective backdrops for photos that can be found anywhere.