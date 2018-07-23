Underwater photography on a budget

Raise your hand if you are like me and you just love underwater photographs.

I mean y’all, it is Texas over here. It is hot, it is humid, it is just not fun to be outside unless you are in some kind of water!

For some of you lucky folks, that means a trip outside to your gorgeous backyard pool. But for the rest of us, our backyards lack the sparkling waters of an in-ground pool.

Womp womp! There go our dreams of those beautiful underwater images.

No way! I am here to share how you can still make refreshing summer photo opportunities happen WITHOUT an in-ground pool oasis.