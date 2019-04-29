When I first decided to get serious about photography, moving beyond being a hobbyist, I knew that it was time to start building a portfolio. Thanks to my decision to shoot a 365 project (shooting every day for 365 days) I had lots of images to choose from.

However, I wasn’t sure which ones were portfolio-worthy and which were just my personal favorites. Because if you are like me, ANY photo of my kids is going to be the best photo ever.

It was here that I knew I needed another set of eyes to look at my work critically. If I was serious about improving and moving forward with my art, I knew I had to bite the bullet and put myself out there, ready to accept whatever feedback may come.

Was I nervous? Sure! But I’ve grown so much more as an artist since I started having other people look at my work. Serious critique combined with daily photographing are a magical combination.

Today I am sharing a few tips that I learned from my experience with you. With these tips, you can take your photography to the next level.