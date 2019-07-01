Be inspired by this year’s list

Even with the best of intentions, it can be hard to feel inspired to pick-up your camera in the summer months. With the kids out of school and the endless requests for juice boxes and screen time that come with that, we can feel a little drained at the end of the day!

And yet, we would argue that some of the best memories happen in summer. Which means that this is the time of year that you want to be most intentional in capturing the places and things that make summer so special for your family.

That’s where the Photo Hunt list is your best friend. We’ve worked to put together 84 items that scream summertime, taking the guesswork out of what you should be capturing. From bare feet to cookouts to wildflowers, there is no shortage of inspiration here to help you capture the magic of summer.

We like keeping the list on our phones as that allows us to have it on hand at all times. You can also keep a printed copy up on the refrigerator or family bulletin board and check off items as you find them (because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as crossing things off a list, right?!).