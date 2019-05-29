Do you have a social media feed filled with beautiful children doing adorable things? Do you find yourself at a place in your photography journey wondering how to find inspiration? Does your creativity feel kind of zapped?

Maybe you have never had children. Perhaps you have children who are grown. Or maybe your kids are at the age where they don’t want to be your subject anymore. Wherever we are in life, many of us find ourselves answering “YES!” to these questions.

Like so many female photographers, I really began my photography journey with the birth of my own children. I felt the intense drive to capture memories that I didn’t want to forget.

However, as I began to enter new seasons of motherhood, I found that my inspirations and motivations changed just as quickly as my children. And I started to wonder where my place would be in the photography community. How would I keep taking pictures when I didn’t have newborns or toddlers to populate the frame?!

I am happy to tell you there is inspiration to be found everywhere. No matter your reason or season, you can find moments worth capturing. Use these tips to stay motivated and be inspired by all of the amazing subjects around you.