10 things family photographer Jen Bilodeau loves

My grandmother will be 95 in two weeks. She is one of my best friends and one of the most influential people in my life.

My grandmother truly sees the beauty in everything. She has shaped my outlook on life so significantly and has taught me what is means to truly be comfortable in your own skin.

This beautiful woman is the perfect balance of self love – not too little that she has given up but not too much that she is afraid of Father Time, for she truly embraces all that each passing year brings. Whether its new great-grandchildren or new wrinkles, she is grateful for what accompanies each new day. She has a perfect love for who she is and what she’s experienced in this life (which is an absolutely incredible and inspiring story that could be a movie of its own…..).

I love this picture because it captures her so well – my grandmother embraces all that aging brings but knows at 95 years young she still deserves a nice coat of lipstick before heading out.