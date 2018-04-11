We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
Today we have Gina Yeo, Click Pro and a wonderful child and landscape photographer, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. My children
These three little people are my reason for everything. I adore watching my children learn and grow. There’s nothing in the world that brings me more joy than being a mother, it’s my greatest accomplishment.
2. Winter
I actually have a love/hate relationship with winter, probably because here up north it lasts so long, but there is magic in the winter. There’s so much beauty when the snow falls soft and coats everything in quiet peace.
3. Mountains
There’s something so incredibly powerful about standing at the base of a mountain surrounded by breathtaking beauty. The connection with the earth and nature is indescribable. Watching light and weather move across the mountain peaks takes my breath away. The mountains are my happy place.
My favourite range is Kananaskis in the Canadian Rocky Mountains and I just happen to live nice and close to my happy place! Lucky me! My very favourite location in Kananaskis is Wedge Pond. There’s something magical about this place.
4. Sunrises and sunsets
Sunrises and sunsets are pure magic. There’s no better way to begin or end the day than to observe the show nature puts on. Feeling the warmth of the sun as is rises or sets and breathing in fresh air truly fills me up and warms my soul. I stand in awe at nature’s shows. There’s truly no better feeling.
When I’m lucky enough to be out shooting landscapes, sunrise and sunset are my favourite times. My must have tools for shooting landscapes are my F-Stop Guru backpack, Nikon D810 and MeFoto Globe Trotter Tripod.
5. Camping
So this definitely goes hand-in-hand with my love of the mountains and nature, however, it deserves it’s own attention. My happiest moments are spent inside my trailer steps away from some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. The carefree and unplugged lifestyle is pure perfection.
Our family has spent many full summers camping in the mountains and nothing brings me such fulfillment as seeing my children happy and dirty under the summer sun. Most summers we camp at the base of Mount Kidd in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
6. Creative photography
I love experimenting in photography. I’m a rule follower so there’s something so freeing for me when I push the traditional boundaries of photography and tap into the artist inside. I’m always rewarded on an emotional level when I do this.
My favourite techniques are freelensing and prism use. I use my Nikkon 50mm f/1.4 to freelens with as I find it’s the easiest lens to use for this technique.
7. Light
I’m a light addict. I adore light. I love to seek out and use light in purposeful and creative ways.
When my eldest daughter was little she loved all things Tinkerbell. Inspired by Tinkerbell, she believed that everyone had a special talent just like the fairies. She used to refer to me as a light fairy. I have to agree, light is magical! I love watching light move and observing it in it’s many forms.
8. Coffee
As a busy mom I certainly enjoy my coffee. I have a Breville Espresso Machine that I absolutely adore.
My favourite choices of brew are Americano, Vanilla Latte or Cappuccino. I usually brew with Starbucks beans because I can pick up a big bag of beans at Costco along with my grocery list.
9. Long exposures
As a lover of landscape photography I find myself drawn to long exposures. Slowing down movement is magical.
My go-to kit for long exposure is my Lee filter system. I use neutral density filters often. I have several Neutral Density graduated filters and the Big and Little Stopper.
10. Reading
I’m a dreamer. I love the idea of being whisked away off into another world for that fairy-tale ending. I love to daydream and reading takes me places where I physically cannot go. It’s so incredibly fun to immerse myself into a great book!
