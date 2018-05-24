10 things child photographer Meg Loeks loves

I LOVE being a boy mom. I am grossly outnumbered in my family. My house is exploding at the seams with testosterone that’s only going to get stronger over time, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’ve always had a little tomboy in me. You can find me happily catching frogs and snakes with my boys, building forts, constructing small Lego cities and rock collecting. On the flip side, my boys also love to help me cook and bake, collect flowers (especially my middle child Woodrow) and snuggle.

Sure the roughhousing can sometimes get tiresome, especially when we are cooped indoors, but the tenderness far outweighs the rowdiness.