We all love stories.

We love to read them and we get excited watching them.

But sometimes we forget to use storytelling in our photography when documenting our everyday family moments.

How do we tell a story in a picture? What main elements do we need to keep in mind while capturing and telling our story? Here’s a start.

1. Keep your camera ready.

Keep an eye out for key moments as you never know what opportunity might come along. Storing your camera in a central location like the living room or the kitchen island makes it easier to grab at a moments notice. If you’re out and about, having it wrapped around your neck, ready to go.