As we don’t even own a pool, I couldn’t see spending $1,000+ on underwater housing. I chose a small underwater camera that gives me some control over exposure without being fully manual. It shoots in RAW and has a burst mode option. These high-end camera features that are important to me as they help me have more success when shooting and editing.

Even more important, my underwater camera is tough. It can withstand being tossed around in the pool bag, accidental drops, and any other mishaps that might happen poolside.

Another affordable option is buying a waterproof case for your smart phone. I’ve seen some really amazing underwater images taken with nothing more than an iPhone!

No matter what camera you are using, you are going to want to shoot a lot when you are shooting underwater. Most of my underwater photos are misses. This is a challenging environment in which to work and in order to get the shots that I love, I have to overshoot a bit. This isn’t the time to slow down!.

I also urge you to embrace images that are not technically perfect. Just like it will take a lot of shots to get one you love, the perfect moments might have a few flaws. Grain and a bit of blur are just part of the charm of underwater photography.