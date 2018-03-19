For those of us that currently live in the Northern Hemisphere, winter is on its way out and spring is right around the corner.

Spring can be described as having all the weather conditions and it can change in an instant – despite what the weatherman says. Being a photographer, you have no control over the weather.

But I say, give me all the fog, snow, rain and wind!

When the weather suddenly shifts, people start to take cover and I love to shoot in what you call real weather because that’s when you get the dramatic skies and the sudden shaft of sunlight as the clouds part way.

This gives me the opportunity to create emotion and to capture textures and dimension in an otherwise ordinary scene.

Protect your gear

First and foremost, before you grab your camera and go running into a thunderstorm, you need to protect your gear. A great way to do this is with a rain guard.

You also need to pick a lens and stick with it – don’t try to switch lenses when the sleet is coming down and could get water inside your camera.

If it’s very cold outside, one danger that will be presented to you is condensation on the cold surfaces. Not when you are outside but when you come back inside where it’s warm. What I like to do is put my camera inside a large Ziploc freezer bag. The condensation will form on the outside of the bag and your camera will stay dry.