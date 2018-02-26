As we all must do more often than we would like, I was folding laundry the other day and I noticed how cool the texture of the used dryer sheet was.

I have seen amazing images of people shooting through zip-lock bags, metal pipes and even crystal bracelets.

With this in mind, I decided I should try shooting through the dryer sheet.

This particular dryer sheet had been through the dryer twice as I was forgetful and didn’t bother to put a new one in. I pulled it apart a bit so there would be a hole in the middle that I could focus through.

I then attached the dryer sheet to my lens with a thick elastic band being careful to keep the hole in the middle. I used my center focal point when shooting so that I would definitely be able to get focus.