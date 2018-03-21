Shooting during the rain and fog can be a lot of fun.

For my family, we enjoy going out for an adventure to one of our near by state parks when we see there is rain and/or fog in the forecast. Typically, there’s no one else around and it’s nice to have a whole park to ourselves.

I love a good rainy day and it’s even better if there’s fog.

Rainy and foggy days can be very gloomy to some. However, if you look for an interesting composition and use a pop of color, you can achieve a beautiful and interesting photo.

Here’s how I do it.

In camera:

I almost always underexpose one stop if I’m in an area with no tree coverage above me. If I’m deep in the woods, I properly expose. This allows me to bring up the exposure on only the parts I want to in post processing such as my subject.

Color pop is a fantastic way of making your subject stand out against the gray gloomy backdrop. Choose colors such as yellow, bright blue, red, pink, etc. You can use the color in a rain coat, a pair of rain boots, pants, hat or umbrella.

Also, look for interesting elements in your environment that can add to your composition. Leading lines, negative space or a reflection are great ways to add an extra level of interest to your image.