How to create more impactful photo by isolating your subject

A compelling photograph communicates a strong message with viewers. You want viewers to know immediately what your image is about, holding their attention longer. Anytime you can hold the attention of the viewers longer you have created a stronger photograph.

It is important to only include the things that are important to your intended message in your frame. Exclude things that do not serve your message. Too much information can dilute your intended message and negatively affect the overall impact on your viewer.

Isolating your subject is an effective technique to guide viewers’ eyes to what is important within the frame. It gives them immediate clues as to what your intended message is about. There are several ways you can isolate your subject to create a greater impact to your frame.

Shallow depth of field and selective focus

The easiest way to isolate your subject is to simplify the background and foreground is to use a shallow depth of field combined with a selective focus on your subject. This means that you get all that beautiful blur around your subject (yay bokeh!) while the subject itself remains tack sharp. By utilizing a wide aperture (or f-stop), the background and foreground become soft, deemphasizing anything behind or surrounding the subject. When using a wide aperture, choose to focus directly on your subject and they immediately stand out from their surroundings.