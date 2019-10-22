Photography is a creative outlet. It should feel truly enjoyable and rewarding.

However, there are parts of this process that aren’t as fulfilling. They are necessary and worth the effort. Yet if they take too much time, these tasks can diminish the enjoyment we find in our photography. They can squash our creative motivation and make it more difficult for us to connect with our voice and vision.

To protect yourself from creative exhaustion, I am a big fan of speeding-up the processes that don’t feed your creativity. For me and so many photographers, that’s editing.

I have seen artists spend hours, days, even weeks in front of the computer stressing because they can’t get the edits just right. That’s time that could be spent doing the things that you truly enjoy and creating the art you want to create.

I’m here to help! These simple tips allow me to edit portrait sessions in just 20-40 minutes and weddings in 1.5-2 hours (as opposed to the almost two weeks it took me the first time!). Sticking to this workflow has given me hours back every week and has allowed me the space to enjoy every part of my photographic process.