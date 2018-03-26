2. Photograph yourself in the outdoors.

What about an environmental selfie in the great outdoors?

Pick a quiet location or challenge yourself to a busy place and capture yourself within it. Don’t worry about whether or not you’ll be able to use it as a profile picture or share it on your Instagram. This one will be just for you.

The best self portraits connect to the viewer. Remember that you are just picking yourself out of a rut. For this selfie, the intended viewer is YOU and you can use it to reconnect to yourself.

Now that the weather is getting nicer, let the sun inspire you to pop on a dress and create.

3. Go on a location scouting mission.

Scout a new location and show others how you create an image. Perhaps your new favourite spot is downtown where you can start challenging yourself to street photography?

Capture a pullback and a final image from a new favourite spot. Drag out friends or family, hire a model, take a landscape, or self portrait.

Sometimes it’s harder to learn and easier to teach. We all do things differently, so it’s refreshing to see a new perspective. Share your pullback to inspire yourself as well as others.