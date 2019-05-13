I tend to gravitate towards lifestyle photography more than documentary. That often means I’m in search of good light in which to photograph my family and pets rather than waiting for moments to unfold where they may.

About ninety percent of the time, my dog and cats are not in good light. That means I need to find a way to get them there!

For the most part, that’s an easy feat for my 150 lb. Saint Bernard, Juniper, who loves to sleep and cuddle my children. Anywhere we go, she goes. Juni is naturally calm and easy going so I don’t often have to worry about her running out of my frame, especially indoors. She doesn’t have the space for that inside anyway (outside it’s a bit of a different story…and I’ll touch on that soon).

When I’m photographing my pets, I pay attention to how the light is falling on them just like I do with my children. Are they facing away from the light? Is something blocking the light from falling on them? If I notice less-than-desirable light, I find a way to correct it.

For example, let’s say my dog is facing away from the light source or window. One way of getting her to look toward it is to make noise near the window. It could be something as simple as me snapping my fingers or tapping on the window with my hand. Then I use my other hand to shoot!