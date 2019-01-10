Relive the magic: 43 photos that capture the holiday spirit

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

In December the Clickin Moms community worked to capture the theme of “Holiday.” With thousands of members from all around the globe, it is an incredible thing to see our diverse traditions and celebrations all joined together by this shared passion for photography.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Sara Oberlander for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

Delena Harris
Laura Kuisle
Dallas Denoo
Andrea Johnson
Kory Callihan
Kelly Cormier
Wendy Bickis
Melanie Crawford
Lindsay Herkert
Nancy Elizabeth
Lisa Coole
Jessica Barlow
Suzanne Clerkin
Mary Anne Webley
Tania Dely
Polina Kuluris
Carrie Mancinelli
Renata Plaice
Katie Austin
Elizabeth Alexander
Heather Mrva
Jen Cooke
Dewi Koomen
Jamie Eilts
Lindsey Bohlen
Effie Hazut
Kelly Mohun
Brynn Cunat
Cheryl Weg
Joanne Markey
Ashley McBroom
Annick Paradis
Beth Cagnoni
Anna Hurley
Ashley Reeves
Ramya Narayanan
Kelly Boruff
Melissa Richard
Sherene Ford
Leeanne Carella
Katharine Vogel
Marti Austin

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: New.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

About the Author:

From the parent company Click & Company, Clickin Moms has revolutionized the photography industry as the first and largest organization to embrace and serve female photographers of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals.

