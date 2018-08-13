When was the last time you got out with your girlfriends and enjoy quality conversations together? Have you noticed how much more time you’ve been spending with your kids’ friends versus your own?

It’s easy to get wrapped up in daily routines and not even realize that your own social life got pushed to the back burner. This doesn’t just take a toll on your friendships; it can negatively impact your creativity and motivation to pick up your camera!

When you’re craving something more than another coffee break/play date, here are ten ideas that will not only rejuvenate your social life but will also offer fresh material for your portfolio.

Go antiquing together

Even if you’ve never been one of those people for whom “antique” is a verb, give it a try with a friend. Small town antique shops, old church barns, and flea markets are full of unique items nestled in dusty chests and old-world cupboards ready to be discovered. Even better, all of those textures and colors are just begging to be photographed and you will find no shortage of inspiration on those shelves.