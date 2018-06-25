The first DSLR camera I owned was the Canon Rebel T3 with the kit lens that came with the camera, a 18-55 zoom lens.

I used my camera in auto mode back then and really didn’t want anything more than that for my photography needs at that time.

When I started getting little more serious about my photography journey about two years ago, I started to feel the limitations of my set-up and I knew it was time to change things up a bit.

The Nifty Fifty (aka 50mm f/1.8 prime lens) was my first prime lens purchase and was an obvious choice for me at that point because it is fairly inexpensive, incredibly versatile, and allowed me to get the kinds of images I loved seeing from other photographers whose work I admired.

Now, two years later, I have three primes lenses and one zoom lens. I find myself reaching for both my primes and my zoom lens depending on what and where I am photographing. Each has a place in my shooting style and each plays a special role in how I capture the world around me.

Here are a few pros and cons of zooms versus prime lenses and why you may choose one over the other.

Zoom lenses (anything with a range in focal lengths)

Apart from my kit lens that came with the camera, the first zoom lens I had was a used Canon 75-300mm which allowed me to have a range from a standard portrait focal length to a focal length that allowed me to capture action from very far away. Next I invested in a Sigma 12-24 wide angle zoom lens which I found to be a perfect fit for travel, work and family vacations.

The biggest advantage of a zoom lens is that it has varying focal lengths. It helps you to ‘not move around as much’ when you cannot or don’t want to. It’s especially helpful when photographing landscapes, sports, action, wildlife, street and sometimes even kids where you don’t have to be close to them to get your shot.

With varying focal lengths you also get versatility. This means being able to use one lens at different focal lengths for the price of one! For example, the Canon 24-70mm has the most common lengths of 35mm and 50mm built in. This means you don’t have to carry various prime lenses while being out and about or swap lenses mid-session and can still shoot at various focal lengths.

One of the biggest disadvantages of a zoom lens is its lack of ‘sharpness’ and superior image quality. Since the lens ‘caters’ to multiple focal lengths there are more elements within the lens to give the user that flexibility and this can sacrifice the image quality that prime lens shooters love so much.