How to prepare your photographs for contests and competitions

At any given time of the year, you can find countless competitions with open calls for entries. Submitting for awards can allow you the opportunity for worldwide exposure and give you the satisfaction of achieving with your art. Perhaps even more importantly, entering competitions forces you to put your work out into the world by evaluating your portfolio, a practice that will help you grow and progress as a photographer.

With all of the different competitions out there, it can be difficult to narrow down those that are a good fit for you and your work. Whether it be a gallery competition, a blog contest, social media exposure, or anything else, I am here to help you know which contests are right for you how to prepare for them. With these tips and tricks, your submissions will go smoothly and you will increase your chances of winning!