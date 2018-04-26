5 Podcasts to keep photographers and creatives inspired

Need to get inspired, motivated and uplifted?
Look no further than the tips of your fingers to hear the stories from some of the world’s most prominent and inspiring people.
Welcome to the world of podcasts conveniently accessible on your cell phone or computer.
Years ago I stopped listening to the radio. I was over it. The stations played the same songs over and over and over again. And the commercials were insufferable.
After finding myself thoroughly annoyed by the lack of radio entertainment I simply switched it off and sat in silence. That was until I discovered the vast world of podcasts.
And now I’m addicted. Being able to listen to the stories of some of the worlds most inspiring and profound thinkers, doers and creatives was like sitting on the couch having coffee with some of the most accomplished people in the world.
But only I’m not on their couch, I’m driving to a photo shoot, going for a run or doing chores. And the best part is I get to decide what I need most in the moment to fill my soul.
Specifically, I listen to podcasts for photographers or that relate to my creativity or business acumen. I love having access to some of the greatest, most gifted and successful people in the world who are selflessly sharing their tips, journeys and insights.
These are five podcasts for photographers and creatives that will keep you inspired, motivated and uplifted:
1. The Chase Jarvis LIVE Show
From photography to business to creativity, Chase covers it all. It’s a perfect mix of right-brain, left-brain content.
When he first started the podcast he mostly interviewed other photographers (he’s a photographer himself) but as his show grew so did his roster. Now you can hear from the greats such as best selling authors, Oscar winners, Pulitzer prize winners and elite entrepreneurs.
What are you waiting for?!
2. GaryVee Audio Experience
If you haven’t heard of Gary Vaynerchuk then drop what you’re doing right now and check this guy out. Gary Vaynerchuk is a digital media guru, author and businessman who has the chops, knowledge and expertise to throw down.
The first time I listened to one of his episodes I was completely disgusted with him. He interrupts people (majorly interrupts), cusses like a sailor and can be terse. But his content is really compelling and perfect for someone needing a good kick in the pants. He speaks in terms people can understand and is completely transparent and most of all authentic.
I love that he’s a high level thinker and leader but is able to give people tactical advice too. Listening to his main key talking points over and over will keep you focused and thinking about your digital media efforts (hello social media!). If you love, live and want to learn all things digital media, this podcast is for you.
3. Lewis Howes
Lewis was one of the first podcast shows I listened to. His podcast is all about interviewing the most influential business people, top athletes and A-list celebrities. His show is really focused on digging into the minds of the greats to see what inspiring nuggets they can share about their journey and what they learned along the way.
I love that there’s also a holistic / self-improvement vibe in his podcasts. He touches on meditation and healthy living – he was a former All American after all (college athlete all star).
4. Creatively Unscripted
Hosted by two of Clickin Mom’s very own, the amazing photographers Elena Blair and Candice Zugich cover everything from the business side of photography to the creative.
The hosts have aired just one season of the podcast that has 12 episodes. Perfect for binge listening and to get inspired by these two talented photographers.
5. Magic Lessons with Elizabeth Gilbert
If you’re a creative then you’ve probably read Gilbert’s book “Big Magic.” Gilbert’s podcast was inspired from her book and she put her written words into action.
The podcast is geared towards helping aspiring artists to create joyfully and break free of ruts. She has experts on the show who discuss the different type obstacles these aspiring artists are facing and gleans tips on how to overcome said obstacles.
All of us can use a confidence booster now again, and sometimes getting that boost vicariously is just the boost you need.
What’s your favorite podcasts for photographers and creatives that you’re listening too? I want to know (I really do). I’m always on the lookout for new listening material – leave a comment below.
I have recently just started listening to podcasts sonhave some new ones to listen to is great. I find them really help and brilliant for new ideas. One I particularly like is by Vicki Knights it’s called Shoot, Edit, Chat, Repeat and she talks to other photographers and creatives who are involved with family photography.