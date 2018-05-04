I planted my own flower garden and my photography blossomed

Last winter, my husband suggested that we expand the flower garden. We figured that it would be a win-win to bring the pollinators to our vegetable garden while also giving me more varieties of flowers to photograph.

I set out to research the best perennials for pollinators while he got to work designing the structure and layout of the project. By mid-spring, I had about 800 square feet of compost just waiting for flowering plants.

I hit up all the Master Gardener plant sales in the area, found new nurseries with unique varieties, and even ordered plants from Etsy.

You might think we have a huge piece of land, but we don’t. We have under a ¼ of an acre which we’ve filled with a vegetable garden, blueberry bushes, a rose garden, and now a pretty large pollinator garden.