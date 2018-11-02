Picking the best: 5 Pros show us their culling routines

While I never believed that JK Rowling wrote the Harry Potter series in one sitting, or that eloquent twists of phrase were created instantaneously by the modern poet, I definitely held to a notion that I should be able to achieve my final photographic vision in a minimal number of frames.

When so many renowned artists have drafts before a completed work, why would the same idea be not even more significant for a humble photographer like me?

Once I started thinking of shutter clicks as drafts of a final vision, I was freed up to create just that—drafts! These drafts were now images that I was completely free to discard but that were essential to creating my final work. This mindset helped me to continue to click the shutter and refine those drafts to match the vision I had in my head. It led me to creating images that I love.

This is my youngest daughter. She is spunky and delightful. She is earnest and hard-working and creative. As the youngest, she is always striving to keep up with her big sister, to be able to do the same things.

She presented with an opportunity to capture her delight in a self-styled pig tail. As she proudly showed me her work, I grabbed the camera. She gave me a few seconds of her time; this is how I worked, refined my vision and created an image I treasure.

For this particular set, arriving at my final image was very much the same as my creative process in developing the idea. Obvious deletions were simple—blinks, missed focus, poor expressions and posture. Additional rejections were made as natural light can change even in such a short space of time.

In my contact sheet, I captured some delightful, smiling images at the beginning of the series. However, those did not show the depth of her character. Several are still kept because I liked the expression or posture but those were not the vision I chased.

I have plenty of smiley pictures of this girl. The goal of this image was to highlight her determination. I wanted a portrait of a serious hard-working girl who is still little. I shot through the moment, through the sweet expressions, through some silliness, until she was comfortable enough to show her deeper self.