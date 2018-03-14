My cat specifically, haha! I have always loved cats and had one growing up. When my husband and I got married I begged him to get a cat and on my birthday, just after a year of marriage, he surprised me with an all black cat that looked just like my all black cat growing up. The next year we added one more.

My cat he gave me passed away last July. My son was especially devastated so we got him a kitten for his birthday. He also wanted an all black cat just like the one we lost. He has a tiny patch of white on her chin but he deemed that okay and named her Jackie.

To be honest, I didn’t initially think of our cats for this list until after Jackie photobombed my diet coke shot. I liked her licking her chops so much that she and my other cat Leia (after princess Leia of course) made the list!