We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
Today we have Mickie DeVries, Click Pro and an expert with Photoshop, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. Photography friends
Through Clickin Moms, I have met the most amazing people! I could have never imagined how rich of friendships I would form when I first joined the forum.
Beyond teaching me so much about photography, my life has been greatly enriched by my strong friendships that developed because of our shared passion for photography.
Our friendships have moved to something much deeper than just having a shared passion though, we have laughed and cried together through births, deaths, and life milestones. I can’t imagine my life without the amazing ladies I’ve met.
2. Monat
I was introduced to Monat hair products by a fellow CMer and I quickly fell in love with their products!
I have difficult hair that is quite curly, frizzy, and thick and this product line has helped me tame my mane better than anything else I’ve tried. I have my whole family using their products and we all love them.
My daughter has especially benefited from their kids line. Her hair is fine and tangly and their kids line has helped immensely with keeping the tangles to a minimum.
3. Nikon 24mm tilt shift lens
The 24mm tilt shift lens is pure magic and one I gravitate to when I want to break out of a rut. I love the dreaminess the blur produces and the flare from this lens is out of this world!
4. Diet Coke
I know, I know, it’s not good for me! My husband reiterates that daily to me but I still love it. I’ve tried to break the habit but what can I say, it’s my one vice!
5. Cats
My cat specifically, haha! I have always loved cats and had one growing up. When my husband and I got married I begged him to get a cat and on my birthday, just after a year of marriage, he surprised me with an all black cat that looked just like my all black cat growing up. The next year we added one more.
My cat he gave me passed away last July. My son was especially devastated so we got him a kitten for his birthday. He also wanted an all black cat just like the one we lost. He has a tiny patch of white on her chin but he deemed that okay and named her Jackie.
To be honest, I didn’t initially think of our cats for this list until after Jackie photobombed my diet coke shot. I liked her licking her chops so much that she and my other cat Leia (after princess Leia of course) made the list!
6. Kindle
I have always loved to read. It’s actually my favorite hobby, even above photography.
My perfect day is a rainy, cold day spent snuggled up in bed with a good book. I used to buy all the books for my kindle but I devour books quickly and it’s expensive to keep buying them, especially since I never reread a book.
Enter the library! I love getting Kindle books from our library. There is an endless supply to request and if they don’t have a title I want I can suggest it to them.
Libby is a great app that helps me search my library for the books they have available to request or for immediate download.
7. Nikon D850
I recently upgrade to the Nikon D850 camera from my D810. I’m loving some of the new features like focus peaking in live view. It makes shooting with manual focus lenses like my tilt shift so much easier! I also love the touch focus and the tilt screen!
8. Tamron 70-200 lens
The compression on the Tamron 70-200 lens is amazing! I love how it separates my subjects from the background and gives such a dreamy bokeh. It’s also tack sharp!
9. Disney World
My family loves Disney! My husband loves how easy they make everything to vacation there and I love the time we have spent making memories there.
It’s just as fun now going with older kids as when they were younger and mesmerized by all the characters. My only drawback is everything gives me motion sickness but I still love riding the tame rides and watching my family enjoy the not so tame rides.
10. Photoshop
I don’t think I could do a favorite things post without including Photoshop!
I adore Photoshop and the endless creative possibilities it holds. I love that there is always something new to learn and that the programmers are continually improving what it can do!
