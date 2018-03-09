Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Love’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures. We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Jamie Eilts for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!