Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Love’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures. We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Jamie Eilts for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Stephanie Simon
El Fung
Jenn Hicks
Kory D
Mar "mar_laza"
Lisa Coole
Olga Levien
Jamie Eilts
WINNER! Jamie Eilts
Tanya Jennings
Annick Paradis
Priya "priyamluthra"
Alyssa Ahern
Brittney Smith
Mandy Pelton
Jess Buttermore
AnnMarie Denis
Tasha Ford
Tricia Pompilio
Stacy Stambaugh
Laura Ludwig
Katharine Saunders
Jessie Nelson
Jacqueline Anders
Lisa Tichane
Alicia Kintner
Bonnie Cornelius
Kate Gelatt
Becca Lundin
Lauren Wright
Gisele Queiroz
Alyssa Knight
Twyla Jones
Chanel French
Jenn Bartell
Amber Rae Privizzini
Sharrisa Paranada
Kathy Chapman
Ariana Falerni
Beth Cagnoni
Camille "camcamacho"
Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month's photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session?

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

