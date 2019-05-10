When my first child was born, I got myself a fancy new DSLR camera. I knew that I wanted as many photos of him as possible and that those photos should be beautiful.

In his early years, my camera was aimed at him nonstop! I worked hard to capture him playing and doing all the sweet things that I wanted to remember.

After a while though, I realized something was missing: ME.

Where was I? I surely existed through the diaper changes, the cuddles, the giggles and all those goofy faces we made together. But I was nowhere to be found in the tangible memories that I worked so hard to create. Even in my cell phone I would find ways to hide in the photos behind my son.

And I found that as time went by, it was quite difficult to remember all the details of being a mother.

Yes, we can all list a million reasons why we don’t want to be in photos. But just like we work so hard to document our kids, we should work to document ourselves with our children. Because mama, you are a big part of their childhood!

That’s why today I am sharing simple ways you can get in the picture with your kids. With these tips, you can take out the stress of self portraits and create beautiful memories with your family.