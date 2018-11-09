Photographing your family road trip adventure

Oh, the family road trip. Do you love it? Or do you hate it? Is there ever an in-between?

We’ve taken a road trip with our 2 girls each year for the past 4 years. And while I wasn’t so keen on the idea before, I’ve actually started to look forward to them! I pack a bazillion snacks, load up enough activities for a week, make sure we’ve downloaded movies, and we head out on our adventure.

Is it easy? Oh no! There’s always a bit of whining about “Are we there yet?!” At some point I tell my husband it’s MY turn to drive so that he can be the one who has to turn around and tend to the kids’ needs before I get a permanent kink in my neck.

As we travel, I document all of it – the good and the bad. My kids are small enough still that I’m not confident they’ll remember these trips. I work hard on using my camera to keep a visual diary for them. When we get home I always make a slideshow from our time away and the whole family loves watching it.

These ideas will help you tell a more complete story of your vacation when you set out on your next family adventure.