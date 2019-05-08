Share269
Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

In April, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Kids.” These photographs capture the carefree, the joyful, and the adorable…truly everything that it means to be a kid.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here. We know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Jenna Sefkow for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

You can win, too! Enter this month’s forum photo contest with your take on the theme “MOTHERHOOD” for a chance to be featured here on the Clickin Moms Blog and win a free live Breakout session!

Judith Krasinski
Carmody Baker
Gisele Queiroz
Christina Freeman
Crystal Livesay
Cody Farrall
Lisa Cole
Jennifer Berg
Miranda Gordon
Yana Kiesu
Clare Midock
Aiko Austin
Ally Quinlan
Liz Binder
Valarie Jones
Shannon Kiser
Wendy Bickis
Miriam Hancock
Meg Brock
Jamie Rubeis
Dewi Koomen
Melissa Christine Martinez
Meredith Minor
Mellisa Pendleton
Lindsay Lee
Beth Cagnoni
Christine Ekeroth
Jaime Lely
Katy Bindels
Savannah Hoban
Leah Barad
Hana Kim
Candice Mears
Jenna Mace
Christine Dannhausen-Brun
Alina Clark
Jill Carson
Helen Don
Sarah Mikesell
Heather Doyle

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: MOTHERHOOD.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

