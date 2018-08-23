Back in September 2017, in a temporary moment of madness, we adopted a tiny black kitten. Inspired by his undeniable cuteness, I embarked upon a personal project. This project didn’t just document our adorable new family member, but also grew me as an artist.

Related: 20 lovable pet pictures you won’t be able to resist

Have you ever considered shooting the same subject every day for an extended period of time? Do you fear you would get bored or maybe run out of ideas?

That’s a valid concern! But what if the challenges and limitations that come from shooting the same subject actually sharpened your photography skills? Instead of becoming bored, what if your creativity flourished? What if this simple exercise in sameness, caused you to see differently?

That’s exactly what happened to me.