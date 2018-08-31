Patience, observation and learning

Patience is essential when observing and photographing wildlife. You can spend hours watching the movement and colors around you. This allows you to get to know the kinds of animals who live in your yard and better understand their behavior so that you can anticipate photographable moments. Be sure to observe with your ears, too! Knowing the songs and sounds of the wildlife that visits your yard will help you find animals and birds that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The next step is research. Comb the internet, field guides, and phone apps. These tools are incredibly helpful in learning all about the birds who live with you year round and those who migrate and who only spend a season with you so that you know precisely when to look for them. The Audubon Bird Guide App is a favorite as it allows you to identify, research, document, and share the birds that you have observed.

Putting out bird feeders to attract songbirds to your yard and giving them a place to rest is a great way to ensure that you have plenty of wildlife subjects. All of this helps me be a better photographer because I have a greater understanding of their habits on a daily basis and where I need to be to capture them.