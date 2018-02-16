If you have the chance to get backstage at your child’s dance shows, do it.

It’s the perfect opportunity to take your camera along and capture some memories from the behind the scenes. (With permission from the dance school of course)

Luckily my girls usually perform their shows at the theater two or three times over a few days so that gives me the chance to sit and enjoy the show in the audience at least once. Then for the rest, I’ll be backstage with my camera.

I want to share some tips with you on how to successfully capture some beautiful moments in what can be a tricky scenario.

1. Lenses

I prefer to use prime lenses. A 35mm and an 85mm are great choices for this.

However, it does get a bit fiddly trying to swap lenses every so often. By the time you’ve switched your lens the moment is over and you’ve missed your shot.

I managed to get around this by taking two cameras with me, one with a 35mm and the other with an 85mm but I would definitely recommend using a zoom lens such as a 24-70mm as it’s easier and less weight to carry around.

2. Settings

Stage lighting can be challenging. It’s going to be dark, it’s also going to be very bright. I recommend shooting RAW in manual mode with spot metering so you have full control over your exposure.

I set my ISO around 2000, aperture around f/2 and adjust my shutter speed as needed. I don’t like to go too slow with my shutter speed though as the dancers move around quickly at times and I like to keep my photos sharp.

I usually set my white balance to auto as the lighting changes so much it’s one less thing to have to worry about and adjust whilst shooting.

3. Perspective

Change your perspectives throughout. Move around and get shots from different angles. Use a wide angle lens for group shots on stage or zoom in for a close-up.