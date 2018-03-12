When my son was born a little under a year ago, one of my two dogs was instantly enamored.

He ran to him every time he whimpered and he licked him incessantly.

As a sleep-deprived new mom, I was missing many photographable moments (mainly due to my inability to locate my camera). After a week or two, I made it a point to leave my camera out so I could capture as much possible, even though I doubted I’d ever get around to editing any of it.

I’ve since learned a lot about capturing pets and little humans. If you’re struggling to successfully capture your four-legged loves with your babies, you might find some of these tips helpful.

1. Have your camera accessible at all times.

The only way to make sure you capture fleeting moments is to have your camera out and ready to go 24/7.

Since we spent most of our time in the living room during those first few weeks, I kept my camera safely on the nearby dining room table with my most frequently used camera settings already selected. When a picture perfect moment presented itself, all I had to do was grab my camera, take a test shot and then quickly adjust a setting or two if the picture was under or overexposed.