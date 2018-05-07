Love nature? Here are 33 photos that capture the Earth

by Clickin Moms Blog
  • Kamila Stofirova

Love nature? Here are 33 photos that capture the Earth

Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Earth’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Kamila Stofirova for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Beatriz Santos
Karen Osdieck
Amelia Damse
Beth Cagnoni
Leslie Crane
Deb Lamb
Samantha Degens
Mabel Chow
Melissa Hudson
EL Fung
Amy Murgatroyd
Ashley "ashellis"
Alison "ajbbents"
Amber Talbert
Erin Long
Julie Scheuler
Jess Zoerb
Mandy Stewart
Jen Cooke
Shilpa "shilx2"
Molly "mollyc"
Julie Pease
Julie Guertin
Kamila Stofirova
WINNER! Kamila Stofirova
Courtney Heckler
Courtney Heckler
Sol Sanchez
Carmody Baker
Cara Williams
Jessie Nelson
Tasha "mrsford"
Angie Mahlke
Juanita "juanitahaslett"
Maggie
Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘motherhood’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

