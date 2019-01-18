Overcome your fears to become a better photographer

I have always been an introvert. I have never liked to be the center of attention. And for me, my it can be difficult to share my photography. Risk taking does not come naturally to me and opening myself up to critique or even praise is frightening.

Can you relate?

However, early in my photography journey I quickly learn that if I wanted to improve, I would have to overcome my fears. I would have to open up to get the photos I wanted. To receive the valuable feedback I needed, I would have to share my work.

I would have to be brave.

And if you are like me, the goal of improving as a photographer is enough to take that first step outside your comfort zone. Here are some ways that you can continue to overcome your fears and move toward your goals as a photographer.