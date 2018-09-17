How to overcome creative doubt and increase productivity

We all have dealt with creative overstimulation…or what I like to call “creative chatter”… at some point in our lives. This unwelcome chatter is defined by those moments when our minds are running at a thousand miles an hour. It’s that dreadful feeling of being caught between being truly present, being a creative, or simply wanting to escape.

Marked by feelings of anxiety, adrenaline, over-stimulation, creative chatter is frustrating and overwhelming and largely unproductive.

It’s no surprise that we find ourselves feeling this way. Many of us wear so many different hats at the same time. In a world that values multitasking and constant connectivity, the problem of creative chatter is more common than anyone would like. It can cause a lot of stress!

When creative chatter hits you during a photography outing, it can be paralyzing. The noises of doubt and fear can silence creativity. It can make it so that picking-up your camera and taking photographs is the LAST thing you want to do.

I do not want you to be overwhelmed with all that is around you. Through my own experiences, I have found that having a solid strategy in dealing with all of the noise is key to overcoming the negative effects of it. These are the coping techniques that have been most successful for me and allowed me to continue to be creative and successful behind the camera and in life.