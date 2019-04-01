How fast is fast enough?

In my mind, one second is pretty fast. But in your camera? That’s actually really slow!

Think about it this way: when you do a single jumping jack, that movement takes you about one second. So in that time, you have moved your arms all the way above your head and back down to your sides. In a photograph with the shutter open for a full second, you will see a blur of your arms and legs as they go through that entire motion.

In half of a second, your arms still make it all the way over your head. With the shutter open for just 1/25 second, you will still see your arms and legs moving from the start position to halfway up! If you want to make it look as though you are totally frozen, you will need your shutter to move MUCH faster.

As a baseline when photographing kids, I recommend not letting your shutter speed go any slower than 1/125. This is the speed at which I shoot when my kids are relatively still.

If I am going to be photographing my kids moving slowly, such as picking flowers or walking in the part, I take my shutter speed up to 1/500. This ensures that I still freeze the motion but gives me some wiggle room with my aperture and ISO.

Finally, when I want to photograph dynamic movements like running or throwing a baseball or jumping on the bed, I make sure that my shutter speed doesn’t go below 1/800. Even at this speed I might get some blur in their hands, but it’s a good place to start.

Your camera’s shutter speed can likely move as quickly as 1/4000 or 1/8000 second. When possible, I totally encourage you to take it that fast. The faster the shutter speed, the more likely you will be able to freeze all the fun!