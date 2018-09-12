Easy newborn retouching using the Photoshop patch tool (plus an editing video)

Photo retouching is a sensitive subject for a lot of people. No one hires a photographer to change her loved ones into something they are not! Yet at the same time, no one hires a photographer to highlight the perceived flaws or blemishes that are simply unavoidable at times.

This conundrum is especially present in newborn photography. In all of their perfect newborn cuteness, babies sometimes arrive with spots and splotches that don’t allow their perfect little faces to shine the way we would like. As such, my approach to newborn retouching always aims to stay as true to reality as possible while removing those things that are temporary and potentially distracting.

As a newborn photographer, I typically see babies in the hospital for Fresh 48 sessions and then again at home/in studio for their newborn session.

Before and during a newborn session it is always wise to ask the parents if there is anything specific they would like edited out of the images. Sometimes they will see little things that you would miss!

Most commonly I am asked to remove the scratches, milk spots, flaky skin, and baby acne from newborn photographs. All retouching decisions are ultimately left to the parent.

When tasked with removing those temporary skin bumps, scrapes, and flakes, utilizing the Patch Tool in Photoshop is one of the easiest, most effective tools in your repertoire. These are my steps for removing common baby skin concerns using this versatile Photoshop tool.

Step 1: Ask the parents if they would like specific things removed

This is the most important step of the entire process! Sometimes a parent will be upfront about wanting something removed, and other times you will have to ask directly. Most parent assume you will remove those little spots so that their babies are perfectly smooth, but there are others who want you to keep those realistic details in the photos. Asking will ensure that you do not offend your clients and that you set-up realistic expectations for the results of your newborn session.

Be sure to let the parents know that there is no right or wrong answer on how a photograph is retouched. It is truly a matter of personal preference! As a rule, everything that I retouch is not permanent to the newborn.